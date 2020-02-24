The 30 worst refereeing decisions of all time

Brian Savill was suspended by the FA for seven weeks in 2001 after deciding to take matters into his own hands to help out struggling Wimpole in their 20-2 Great Bromley Cup defeat to Earls Colnes reserves.

"The ball came over from a corner, the Wimpole forward headed it and it came to me," Savill told BBC Radio Five Live. "I chested it down, or armed it down, and the ball bounced up and I just volleyed it into the net."

The referee said English football’s authorities lacked a sense of humour about the incident and resigned in protest.