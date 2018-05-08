The 7 most nail-biting final-day deciders between direct rivals

This fixture had originally been scheduled for April 23, but following the Hillsborough disaster on April 15 it was understandably postponed. This led to the match being pushed back to May 26, after the FA Cup Final, and became one of the only final-day title deciders in English football history.

All Liverpool needed to do was avoid a two-goal defeat at Anfield against Arsenal; for a title-winning machine like the Reds, this appeared straightforward. But if the words “It’s up for grabs now” and the name ‘Michael Thomas’ mean anything to you, you’ll know it didn’t quite work out that way.

The Gunners took the lead seven minutes into the second half, but they failed to find the all-important second – until Thomas popped up in stoppage time, that is.