9 players who Tottenham COULD have realistically signed this summer

It was a surprise that Watford didn’t have a harder time warning off suitors for Doucoure, who excelled in the Premier League last term and was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham for much of the season.

Seven goals made him the Hornets’ top scorer and saw him take home the club’s player-of-the-season award, but rather than bidding Vicarage Road goodbye, he committed with a five-year deal.

It’s possible that the Premier League’s top clubs are waiting to see if the 25-year-old Frenchman will replicate his form again this time around, but Spurs are likely to be at the front of the queue if he does. Whether they’ll have been priced out by then is another matter.