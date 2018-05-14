Down, down: 10 players who kept experiencing relegation

West Brom put up a surprisingly long fight against relegation, eventually taking it to the last week. At least they could look to old hands like Ben Foster, who's suffered three previous demotions in his career: was on loan at Wrexham for the second half of 2004/05 when they got relegated from the third tier, at Watford for their doomed 2006/07 top-flight campaign, and had been bought by Birmingham by the time of their 2011 demotion from the Premier League.

But Foster is far from the only player to have suffered multiple relegations during his career. Here we present 10 players who've experienced that sinking feeling more times than most....