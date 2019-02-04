Fathers and sons who’ve both played in the Premier League

Dad: 64, son: 3 (total: 67 games)

Paul Furlong made over 100 appearances for non-league Enfield before beginning his professional career in the early 1990s, first spending a season at Coventry before moving on to Watford.

Thirty-seven goals in 79 First Division outings at Vicarage Road helped the striker clinch a move to Chelsea, where he played 64 top-flight matches.

Furlong went on to make more league appearances for QPR than any other side, and it was at Loftus Road that his son Darnell broke through in February 2015. The defender featured three times in the Premier League before Rangers’ relegation a few months later.