Football's 20 maddest managers

Perhaps the most GIF-able manager in history (he edges Roy Hodgson into second place), Herrera makes Phil Jones' face-pulling look positively normal. The passionate Mexican lost his job as national team coach after an altercation with TV Azteca commentator Christian Martinoli, who was allegedly punched in the neck by Herrera just two days after El Tri's Gold Cup triumph in 2015.

“If a player can’t go one month or 20 days without having sexual relations, then they are not prepared to be a professional player," the feisty, 5ft 5in former defender told Reforma before the 2014 World Cup. "So then we will not be looking for sex or having sex at the World Cup just to have it, we are going to go after what we came for, a competition that gives us the opportunity to rise above and do something really great.' Well, quite.