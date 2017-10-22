FourFourTwo ratings: Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool

Despite a pre-match reshuffle due to Eric Dier's illness, Tottenham Hotspur produced a fantastic performance to beat Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley.

A brace from Harry Kane and goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli earned an impressive Spurs side all three points to move them level with Manchester United, five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Here's how the players rated on Sunday afternoon.