How the Premier League table would look without VAR this season

Fractional offsides, endless debates about the handball rule, and lots of fans now making big square gestures in the stands. VAR has firmly arrived in the Premier League and has dominated the conversation ever since.

For all the debate about its benefits or whether or not it's being used properly, the question remains: without it, would anything be different? With the help of a study from bettingexpert, we’ve worked out how the table would look if the system wasn’t in place…