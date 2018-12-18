The most likely managers to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Mou out, who in?
Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United boss came to an end on Tuesday in the wake of a damaging defeat to Liverpool that left them 19 points off the Premier League summit.
In a turbulent campaign, the Portuguese boss has made his unhappiness with the club's transfer business clear, as well as clashing with the media. So who could replace him on a permanent basis in the Old Trafford dugout? We take a look at some of the leading candidates for the job...
Zinedine Zidane – Unattached
The bookies’ favourite, French legend Zizou is enjoying some time away from the game after leaving Real Madrid in the summer.
While at the Bernabeu, the 46-year-old led the Merengues to three consecutive Champions League titles and a La Liga crown. With a glittering CV to match his track record of managing big names in the dressing room, his status as a free agent is another big tick in the Frenchman’s box.
Likelihood rating: 8/10
Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur
This isn’t the first time that the Argentine has been talked about as a potential United manager, but the fact he signed a new five-year contract with Spurs in the summer and his likely unwillingness to abandon ship midway through the campaign means a move would be more realistic in the summer.
Poch has built up a superb reputation in English football for the job he has done in north London, and he’s continued to prove his mettle this season by delivering impressive results at home and abroad despite a summer devoid of transfer activity.
Likelihood rating: 8/10
Antonio Conte – Unattached
As unattached managers go, the Italian’s blend of experience and success makes him an enticing prospect. Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge after impressive spells with Italy and Juventus.
However, the United hierarchy could be put off by Conte’s confrontational manner, a style which has seen him compared to Mourinho in the past, as well as his ongoing legal battle with the Blues.
He was, on the other hand, the man who got the very best out of Paul Pogba during his time in Turin, leaving the Old Trafford decision-makers with lots to ponder.
Likelihood rating: 7/10
Laurent Blanc – Unattached
Blanc has been out of management for more than two years, since departing as PSG coach in 2016. While in the French capital, he delivered 11 pieces of silverware in three years but his inability to make waves in the Champions League – something his successor Unai Emery also struggled with – ultimately cost the former France boss his job.
The 53-year-old also has ties to Old Trafford, having spent the final two seasons of his playing career with Manchester United.
Likelihood rating: 6/10
Eddie Howe – Bournemouth
Howe has worked wonders with Bournemouth, leading the Cherries from League One to the Premier League and solidifying their status as a top-flight team capable of playing some eye-catching football.
The 41-year-old knows the Premier League and the English game, but critics will point to the huge difference in expectations between the Vitality and Old Trafford. However, if United decide to look for a hungry and young English manager, Howe has to be their man.
Likelihood rating: 4/10
Leonardo Jardim – Unattached
Jardim received widespread sympathy after his sacking by Monaco in October, having led the French side to some superb feats during his four-year tenure.
The Portuguese oversaw their ousting of PSG to become French champions in 2016/17, the club’s first title in 17 years, and also took them to the semi-finals of the Champions League, bringing the best out of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva.
The 44-year-old also promotes an attacking style of football that the Old Trafford football are so desperate to see again, making him an attractive option.
Likelihood rating: 6/10
Ryan Giggs – Wales
Fan favourite Giggs was also among the runners and riders before Mourinho’s appointment, but his lack of experience counted against him.
Giggs led United for four games as interim manager back in 2014 and took the reins of the Wales national team in January. He’s led them to three wins in nine games, but the 45-year-old’s lack of top-level experience is likely to once again stand in his way of leading the club he first joined as a teenager.
Likelihood rating: 3/10
Arsene Wenger – Unattached
Surely not? Well, as weird as it’d be to see a man so intrinsically linked with United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal, Wenger does tick a lot of boxes.
Available? Tick. Premier League experience? Tick. Major honours in English football? Tick.
Despite that, it surely couldn’t actually happen…could it?
Likelihood rating: 2/10
Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus
It's hard to imagine Allegri walking out of a side he has turned into one of European football’s behemoths in the last four years.
The former Milan coach has taken Juve to four consecutive league and cup doubles and two Champions League finals, while the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has increased hopes in Turin that this could be their year to finally lift European football’s biggest prize again.
Prising Allegri away from the Old Lady during the season will be next to impossible, but the situation may have changed by the summer if he finally achieves his objective of clinching the Champions League.
Likelihood rating: 3/10
Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid
Simeone’s list of achievements at Atletico in the last seven years have been extraordinary, with the Argentine transforming the capital club from outsiders to Spanish champions and Champions League finalists.
The 48-year-old has never been shy about accepting that his future will eventually lie outside of Spain, telling journalists just this week that a move to his former club Inter ‘will surely happen’ at some point in his career.
One of the continent’s biggest coaching names, his contract is up at the end of next season and United could be tempted to make a move in the summer.
Likelihood rating: 4/10
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.