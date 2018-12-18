The most likely managers to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United boss came to an end on Tuesday in the wake of a damaging defeat to Liverpool that left them 19 points off the Premier League summit.

In a turbulent campaign, the Portuguese boss has made his unhappiness with the club's transfer business clear, as well as clashing with the media. So who could replace him on a permanent basis in the Old Trafford dugout? We take a look at some of the leading candidates for the job...