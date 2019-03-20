The most underrated Premier League managers of all time

It’s a shame that Allardyce has come across all Little Englander in his recent punditry appearances, for he was once an innovative manager whose eclectic squad at Bolton fused British grit with international flair.

A pioneer of sports science in England, Big Sam took the Trotters into the Premier League and then into Europe, with Jay-Jay Okocha, Fernando Hierro and Youri Djorkaeff among those he persuaded to come along for the ride.

After a brief stay at Newcastle, Allardyce guided Blackburn and West Ham into the top 10, before pulling on his firefighter’s outfit to rescue Sunderland and Crystal Palace from the drop. He wasn’t much loved by the Goodison Park faithful, but the one-game England manager fulfilled his remit of keeping Everton in the division too.