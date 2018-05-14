New signings worst XI: shockers from the 2017/18 Premier League

In the debate over who should go to the World Cup, Joe Hart has gone from shoo-in to shoeing. A year ago, despite a questionable loan spell at Torino, he was still England’s undisputed No.1. After another dodgy temporary transfer, this time to the derision-magnets of West Ham, many are saying he shouldn't even be among Gareth Southgate's goalkeeping trio.

It’s been quite the fall from grace for Hart, who lost his Hammers place to Adrian after conceding 30 goals in 14 matches, won it back but lost it again after shipping another nine in five.