Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

After enduring a difficult spell at Spurs over a contract dispute, Alderweireld bounced back with an impressive World Cup campaign for third-placed Belgium and then helped his club side to the Champions League final.

It's not clear exactly where he'll be in 2019/20 but Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to keep him: Alderweireld is rarely caught out of position and can adapt to a three or four-man defence with ease.

The 30-year-old is also a gifted passer of the ball and particularly good when it comes to pinging long diagonals out to the wings.