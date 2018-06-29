Ranked! The 10 best players of the World Cup group stage

Pre-tournament, even the most ardent Russia supporters were worried their nation would be embarrassed by Egypt, Uruguay, and maybe even Saudi Arabia. A week later and the whole country was swept up in the kind of collective euphoria only a World Cup can bring, with a thumping win over Saudi in the first match and a convincing victory over Egypt in the second – albeit tempered by defeat against Uruguay leading to a last-16 tie against mighty Spain.

Artem Dzyuba – frame of Andre the Giant, feet of Andre Prokovsky – caught the eye with a couple of wonderful performances and Dennis Cheryshev came off the bench to dazzle and delight. The best of the lot, though, was Aleksandr Golovin, perhaps the only genuine star of this Russian squad. Few expected them to get this far: if they do beat Spain, Golovin will be the man they look to.