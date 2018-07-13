Ranked! The 10 craziest World Cup third-place play-off games

The inaugural World Cup in 1930 didn’t feature a third-place play-off, but the fixture was added to the schedule four years later when FIFA, in their infinite wisdom, decided that what the two beaten semi-finalists really needed was another 90 minutes of football (plus extra time and penalties if required), rather than the first flight home followed by a two-week break in the Bahamas.

Ahead of England’s meeting with Belgium on Saturday, here are the 10 best third-place play-offs from World Cups gone by.