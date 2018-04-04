Ranked! 12 of football's biggest ever tantrums

It wasn't the most thrilling of will-he-won't-he transfer sagas, but Berahino's proposed move from West Brom to Tottenham had its fair share of twists and turns in summer 2015.

It's safe to say the striker wasn't best pleased when the transfer fell through on deadline day, with Baggies chairman Jeremy Peace the recipient of the youngster's ire on Twitter: "Sad how i cant say exactly how the club has treated me but i can officially say i will never play Jeremy Peace". As it happened, Berahino played for Albion just 11 days later – and by the time he did get a move, to Stoke in January 2017, Peace had already sold his Baggies stake to a Chinese consortium for a rumoured £175m.