Ranked! the 12 greatest England vs Brazil moments of all time

There's no country on the planet more synonymous with the World Cup than Brazil. The iconic yellow kit, the sublime football of 1970 and 1982, the five triumphs in five different decades... no other nation comes close to matching the impact the Selecao have had on the world's greatest sporting event.

That, obviously, includes England, but there have nevertheless been some terrific matches between the two over the years. Brazil may have the upper hand, winning 11 games to the Three Lions' four, but England have certainly had their moments too...