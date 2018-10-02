Ranked! The 20 greatest British footballing exports EVER

Lazio 1992-1995

Gazza’s move to Rome from Tottenham in the summer of 1992 prompted an interest in Serie A from British shores that survives to this day. A hero in the eyes of many English fans, his arrival in Italy gave birth to Channel 4’s hit show Football Italia.

The Geordie's performances on the pitch were patchy, but he quickly became a fan favourite in the capital and his 89th-minute equaliser against Roma endeared him to the Biancocelesti faithful even more.

Off-field shenanigans included punching a reporter and belching into another’s microphone, as well as falling out with club president Sergio Cragnotti after complimenting his daughter’s breasts – but he did at least help the club qualify for Europe for the first time in 16 years.