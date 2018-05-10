Ranked! The 20 WORST finishers in the Premier League... according to Expected Goals (xG)

Whether you love or loathe the stat-set known as expected Goals (xG), you can't ignore them. xG measures how many times a player can expect (y'see?) to score in relation to the chances they have during a match – taking into consideration various factors: the proximity of defenders and indeed the goalmouth, the angle of the opportunity, whether it was a one-on-one or a header, and so on.

It's certainly a more representative stat than Attempts On Target, and here we’ve used xG to assess each Premier League player (minus the defenders). Furthermore, we've ranked the 20 worst for your reading pleasure, with some surprises along the way. Stats correct as after games on Tue 8 May.