Ranked! Every current Premier League manager based on their work this season

It’s been a sensationally bad season for former Blackburn, Wales and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes, who looks increasingly likely to end the campaign having had a hand in two relegations. A terrible first half of the season with Stoke City saw the Potters concede seven to Manchester City, five against Spurs and nine in two matches against Chelsea and ended with his sacking.

His employment by a desperate Southampton to try to keep them in the Premier League looks set to fail, with the Saints having gone from just outside the relegation zone when he joined to now sitting inside it, five points from safety.