Ranked! Football's 10 biggest managerial feuds

It remains the most famous managerial interview in Premier League history, delivered by Keegan as his Newcastle side battled with Ferguson’s Manchester United for the title in 1995/96.

“You can tell him now, if you’re watching it, we’re still fighting for this title and he’s got to go to Middlesbrough and get something,” Keegan breathlessly exclaimed after a 1-0 win at Leeds. “And I’ll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them. Love it.”

Ferguson later said he was aiming to wind up the other teams rather than Newcastle but he clearly succeeded in getting under King Kev’s skin – and the Magpies drew their remaining two games to mean the title went back to Manchester. The incident burnished Fergie's reputation for "mind games" and ensured that every press conference since has been a source of potential needle.