Ranked! Liverpool’s 10 best foreign players of all time

Mohamed Salah struck his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season in Liverpool’s sensational Champions League victory over Roma, just days after he was named the PFA Player of the Year ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The Egyptian is the new king of the Kop, but where does he rank among Liverpool’s greatest foreign imports? We list the 10 best – not including Irishmen – to have represented the Reds…