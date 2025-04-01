'Alisson is still angry with me, he never understood. At the beginning, I protected him, he had to improve - and then we burned all the Brazilian goalkeepers here' Director reveals tough relationship with Liverpool keeper and eventual transfer

Liverpool made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in history at the time of the deal

Alisson Becker of Liverpool is congratulated by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at The Hawthorns on May 16, 2021 in West Bromwich, England.
Alisson Becker scores against West Brom (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has cemented his place as one of the world's best goalkeepers of the past decade, perhaps even ever, during his time in Merseyside.

The Brazilian arrived from Roma under Jurgen Klopp in 2018, going on to win the Champions League, and multiple domestic cups and looks set to add another Premier League to his trophy cabinet this summer. He is still Liverpool's third-most expensive signing ever.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Alisson is perhaps Liverpool's most transformative buy during their transitional period, taking the club from top-four challengers to European champions with immediate effect. But before moving to Anfield, the star had a tricky relationship with a director in the Eternal City.

Roma director opens up on Liverpool star Alisson's time in Italy

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 5: Alisson of Liverpool celebrates after Harvey Elliott scored a goal to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at Parc des Princes on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Alisson remains one of the world's best goalkeepers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alisson's stint at Roma prior to his Liverpool move was, however, not as smooth sailing as perhaps expected, with cultural issues and an ongoing selection battle with senior stopper Wojciech Szczesny threatening to derail the Brazilian.

Having spent his first season in Rome as an understudy to the Polish stopper, Alisson, who ranked at No.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League goalkeepers of all time, once threatened to quit the club if assurances regarding his game time were not met, straining the relationship with the club before being promoted to first-choice the season after.

Alisson at Roma

Allison worked his way up at Roma

Roma's director of football, Walter Sabatini, has since revealed that his relationship with Alisson was damaged during these years together and has never fully recovered.

"Alisson is still angry with me," he told La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"He never understood. At the beginning, I protected him, he had to improve in positioning and reading the games.

"And then we have always burned all the Brazilian goalkeepers here. I preferred Szczesny for this and he didn’t accept it.”

Alisson at Roma

Alisson's performances earned him a dream move to Liverpool

The Brazilian proved his worth in his second season in Rome, helping the club to a Champions League semi-final - losing out to Liverpool of all teams - keeping 22 clean sheets in all competitions before securing his big-money move away.

A recent string of injuries have since seen Alisson lose some of the heroic reputation he once had at Anfield, now sharing duties with Irish stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, while the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili has thrown his future into further doubt.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

