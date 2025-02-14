Liverpool open to shock sale of player who is the best in the world in his position: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks set to make a big call surrounding the future of his team

Liverpool look set for one of the most transformative summers in recent history as a number of high-profile players edge ever closer to the exit door.

Cornerstones of Jurgen Klopp's Merseyside empire look set to make way for a new era at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all yet to agree to new terms on deals which expire at the end of June.

Arne Slot's side must, therefore, prepare for a big summer of incomings, having failed to make any real statement in each of the last two transfer windows, missing out on key target Martin Zubimendi while only the future transfer of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Frederico Chiesa's signing has been agreed since Slot's arrival.

Mohamed Salah's future remains unknown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much to the surprise of many, Liverpool have looked an imperious force following Klopp's emotional departure at the end of last season, topping both the Premier League and Champions League tables and finding themselves in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds could, however, be set to lose another big name this summer as the Dutch manager looks set to shake up an aging core and continue the strong momentum built so far this season.

Liverpool open to selling player recently dubbed 'best in the world'

Alisson has struggled for regular minutes this season (Image credit: Alamy)

According to TEAMtalk, the table-toppers are open to selling goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer, with interest from Saudi Arabia reportedly heavy.

The decision comes after a difficult period for the Brazilian stopper, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, having spent much of the last 12 months on the sidelines with fitness issues while understudy Caoimhin Kelleher has impressed in the minutes he has been given in Alisson's absence.

Mamardashvili's impending arrival only stokes the flames further as Slot prepares for a future without a goalkeeper he dubbed 'the best in the world' as recently as January.

Despite this, reports claim that Alisson could yet stay at Anfield if he is given assurances over his minutes, while a move to Saudi Arabia is thought not to be high on his personal priority list.

Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian international still has two years left on his existing deal, meaning neither the player or club are in an immediate rush to come to a decision, although a departure this summer would likely add crucial funds to Liverpool's transfer kitty.

Alisson has made close to 300 appearances for the Reds, lifting both Premier League and Champions League titles as well as a host of individual honours since his 2018 move.