Ranked! The (surprising) 20 best Premier League clean sheet machines

Ever wondered where your club’s goalkeepers rank among the Premier League greats and not-so-greats by their clean sheet ratio? No? Look, just work with us here.

We’ve worked them out for every netminder in the top flight since 1992. Keepers must have played a minimum of 50 games to make it onto the list, which filters out the part-timers and one-season wonders, leaving us with 106 players to rank.

The list contains surprises, with Fraser Forster and Joel Robles just outside the top 20, while first-choice England keeper Jordan Pickford is ranked 98th. In last place is Kelvin Davis, who averaged a shutout every nine games for Sunderland and Southampton…