Revealed! The 20 most valuable U-21s in world football
Europe's most valuable youngsters
The folks at the CIES Football Observatory have been hard at work as ever, calculating the transfer market value of some of football’s brightest young stars.
Using a complex algorithm, each player has been evaluated individually based on the key components that make up a player’s skill set. Results have been estimated based on the rise or fall of players within the opening three months of the season and give a clear indication of which stars are adding extra zeros to their future fees.
So, without further ado, who are the 20 most expensive youngsters in the world right now?
20. Theo Hernandez, Real Madrid (€42.8 million)
Coming off the back of a highly impressive season on loan at Alaves, the Atletico Madrid youngster made the bold cross-city switch from Los Rojiblancos to Real Madrid.
Since then, left-back Theo has had his game time somewhat limited in challenging club stalwart Marcelo for a starting berth.
Having made five league appearances thus far, and the same amount again in cup competitions, the 20-year-old looks well on course to develop into a starter soon enough. For now, though, Frenchman Hernandez remains in the wings, full of potential and ready to take opportunities.
19. Daniel Ceballos, Real Madrid (€43.8 million)
Before the summer of 2017, Ceballos wasn’t a name familiar to many fans outside of Spain. After a sensational European U21 Championship, however, the Spaniard was snapped up by Los Blancos and now plies his trade at the Bernabeu.
Breaking into a world-class midfield containing Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric seems a near-impossible task, but when called upon Ceballos has performed admirably.
His eight appearances may have only yielded two starts, but one in particular against Alaves showed just how deadly he can be – the 21-year-old coolly dispatched both goals in a Real victory.
18. Youri Tielemans, Monaco (€46.2 million)
Following their phenomenal 2016/17 campaign, Monaco were always going to be up against it when it came to keeping hold of their best starlets. Yet while the squad may have been decimated by super-club paycheques, they did manage to secure the services of another bright up-and-comer.
Box-to-box Belgian and former Anderlecht midfielder Tielemans struggled to make an immediate impact on France’s south coast, but is beginning to find his feet now.
At 5ft 9in, the tricky schemer uses a low centre of gravity to his advantage, getting in at the feet of opposition players to win possession, and can dictate the tempo of a game.
17. Franck Kessie, Milan (€47.6 million)
Having made a fine impact in his breakthrough season with Atalanta, Kessie earned a big transfer to Milan which signalled the start of the Italian giants’ Chinese-powered revolution.
Unfortunately for Kessie, his new club’s results have failed to live up to the new owners’ lofty ambition and the Ivorian’s indifferent form has reflected his club’s start to the Serie A campaign.
Form is temporary, though, and Kessie has still showed signs that he has what it takes to develop into an elite player. The 20-year-old is strong, tenacious and even boasts a handy goalscoring record.
16. Andreas Christensen, Chelsea (€47.6million)
Christensen has managed to cement a regular starting berth in Antonio Conte’s first team, having spent the previous two seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach.
The Denmark international has arguably been the Blues’ most consistent defender alongside Cesar Azpilicueta too, and brings composure when in possession alongside some impressive distribution.
Christensen isn’t quite the finished article yet, but with both his reputation and market value skyrocketing, he looks like he could be a Chelsea player for many years to come.
15. Marco Asensio, Real Madrid (€50.7 million)
A surprisingly low entry at 15, Asensio is another who burst onto the scene last season and took the European U21 Championship by storm. The Real Madrid man is a deft dribbler, silky trickster and clinical finisher, and looks to have the potential to compete for future Ballon d’Ors.
“Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine,” Asensio recalled to COPE. We’re sure Arjen Robben may contest that, but let’s take nothing away from just how good the Madrid youngster can be.
14. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Roma (€50.7 million)
The Italian national team may have suffered a heavy blow in not qualifying for the World Cup this summer, but their youth players offer plenty of reasons for optimism – not least Pellegrini.
The Roman-born midfielder is the sturdy base that the Giallorossi’s attacking creativity has been built off this season, and at just 21 years of age, it seems his club may have found Daniele De Rossi’s long-term replacement.
Blessed with a decent passing range and game intelligence, the 6ft 2in international has quickly established himself as a fan favourite – helped no doubt by his passion for the club.
13. Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina (€52.6 million)
Another reason for Italian optimism is enigmatic winger Chiesa. With a quick mind and even quicker feet, the indigenous 20-year-old is following in his father Enrico’s footsteps and could make his Italy debut soon given their failure to qualify for World Cup 2018.
This season, Chiesa seems to have hit consistency; his close control and turn of pace are frightening – and at this rate, you feel Fiorentina may have a job on their hands keeping their prodigy too much longer.
12. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan (€55.7 million)
Milan have already realised the struggle they have on their hands retaining the services of world football’s brightest goalkeeping talent with notorious super-agent Mino Raiola calling the shots. After initially refusing to re-sign for the Serie A giants, Donnarumma performed a miraculous U-turn and penned a new four-year deal in the summer.
Regardless, Milan will struggle to keep him long-term if they continue failing to qualify for the Champions League. When he eventually does leave San Siro – quite possibly to Real Madrid – Donnarumma would no doubt surpass compatriot Gianluigi Buffon and Man City shot-stopper Ederson in becoming the world’s most expensive keeper.
11. Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester (€64.8 million)
Purchased for £15 million by the Foxes last January, Ndidi has gone from strength to strength since. Utilising every inch of his 6ft 2in frame, the gangly midfielder has racked up the most tackles of any Premier League player so far this season.
The Nigeria international also has a rocket of a shot in his locker – as demonstrated to devastating effect against Derby and Stoke last term.
Now holding the fort in the middle alongside Vicente Iborra, Ndidi is just a few more accurate passes away from being a top-level midfielder.
10. Davinson Sanchez, Tottenham Hotspur (€66.3 million)
Few can rival Ajax when it comes to educating young players, and in Sanchez, Spurs look to have bought a gem.
He may have cost a whopping club-record fee – reportedly around £42 million – but the Colombian already looks a smart investment with sound technique and solid defensive attributes.
With Toby Alderweireld set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Sanchez’s athleticism in Tottenham’s rearguard will be important in ensuring the Lilywhites qualify for the Champions League again next season.
9. Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund (€75.2 million)
Hailed as the saviour of American soccer from the age of 16, Pulisic has already proved himself comfortable dealing with high pressure. Dortmund’s attacking midfielder has become a standard bearer for both club and country, and continues to mature into a fine player.
He got off to a flying start this season, opening the scoring in the German Super Cup against Bayern Munich, and has been a dependable figure for BVB over the past two years.
Playing with experience well beyond his years and with exceptional passing and movement, it’s a real shame that Pulisic won’t be gracing Russia’s World Cup next summer.
8. Anthony Martial, Manchester United (€85.6 million)
Having been pushed aside last season by Jose Mourinho, Martial seems to have risen to his manager’s challenge in 2017/18.
Mourinho’s tough love may not work with every player (just ask Luke Shaw), but it has spurred Martial on and given him a new lease of life.
The Frenchman was linked with Real Madrid last summer, and the Spanish capital could well be a future destination for the red-hot forward – but for now he’ll be focused only on stringing together some more strong displays at Old Trafford.
7. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig (€92.5 million)
Not since the days of Miroslav Klose has Germany seen a truly world-class striker. Mario Gomez flirted with the prospect briefly but tailed off before finding his feet again in Turkey.
In Werner, however, Joachim Low may finally have the solution to the world champions’ striking conundrum.
Having netted 21 times in 31 appearances for upstarts Leipzig last season, Werner has continued his deadly streak this season with seven goals in his opening 10 matches. In between he featured for Germany at the Confederations Cup, scoring three and assisting another two to take home the tournament’s Golden Boot.
6. Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City (€108.4 million)
“He’s a guy who helps us a lot with pressing, he’s so intensive on the second balls, and centre balls. He’s a real good guy.”
Pep Guardiola was effusive in his praise for the youngster, who has fast become one of world football’s most prized youngsters thanks to his sensational scoring record and all-round excellence.
Having won the Brasileirão with Palmeiras in 2016, Jesus is on course for his second career title as Manchester City continue to sweep all before them – with him at the sharp end.
5. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (€116.7 million)
Rashford has been a part of Manchester United’s first-team squad ever since accidentally making a two-goal first-team debut in the Europa League against Midtjylland in 2016, after Anthony Martial was injured in the warm-up.
Now he’s arguably favoured ahead of the Frenchman thanks to his all-round diligence, having rapidly developed into a well-rounded attacker who is equally capable running full-backs ragged for 90 minutes as he is finishing chances. The 2018 World Cup awaits – and his place isn’t even disputable.
4. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund (€120.4 million)
Dembele seems destined to battle for future Ballons d’Or with compatriot Kylian Mbappe, having wrapped up a €105m switch to Barcelona in the summer.
The young Frenchman had hoped to kick on after a scintillating 2016/17 season with Borussia Dortmund, but Barça’s new starlet has already seen his progress at the Camp Nou curtailed by a nasty hamstring injury.
Once fully recovered, though, Dembele will begin his efforts to fill the Neymar-shaped hole in Catalonia.
3. Leroy Sane, Manchester City (€124.5 million)
In tandem with Raheem Sterling, Sane has been devastating in devastating form for Manchester City so far this season.
The German has fully acclimatised to the Premier League and been indoctrinated with Guardiola’s methods, leading to six assists and as many goals in his first 11 league matches of 2017/18.
Sane looks equally dangerous cutting balls back from the byline as he does coming inside and wreaking havoc. Should his form continue, he’ll be hard to overlook for a starting place at the World Cup for Germany boss Joachim Low.
2. Dele Alli, Tottenham (€180.2 million)
He may have struggled at times this season, but Alli is a top-class attacking midfielder. He links superbly with Spurs frontman Harry Kane, and the duo – combined with Christian Eriksen in particular – have come within a whisker of winning the Premier League for two consecutive years.
Alli grabbed two goals at Wembley against Champions League holders Real Madrid – a nod to the young Englishman’s influence when he’s in top form.
1. Kylian Mbappe, PSG (€182.8 million)
The world’s most expensive teenager also tops this list – and CIES rate his true value at more or less what PSG will end up paying for him.
Mbappe has settled in well at his boyhood club, supporting star man Neymar and the free-scoring Edinson Cavani with 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this season.
The 19-year-old is considered Cavani’s long-term replacement down the middle eventually, and will surely lead the line for his country sooner rather than later, but for now he’s showing off his versatility and not looking out of place in Europe’s most star-studded frontline.
It’s fair to say Mbappe is the closest thing we’ve seen to the Brazilian Ronaldo since O Fenômeno himself. A frightening comparison indeed.
