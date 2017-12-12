Revealed! The 20 most valuable U-21s in world football

The folks at the CIES Football Observatory have been hard at work as ever, calculating the transfer market value of some of football’s brightest young stars.

Using a complex algorithm, each player has been evaluated individually based on the key components that make up a player’s skill set. Results have been estimated based on the rise or fall of players within the opening three months of the season and give a clear indication of which stars are adding extra zeros to their future fees.

So, without further ado, who are the 20 most expensive youngsters in the world right now?