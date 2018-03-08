Revealed! Which Premier League sides have the hardest – and easiest – run-ins

Manchester City look nailed-on to be Premier League champions following a sensational season, but as we enter the final few weeks of the campaign very little else has been decided.

Arsenal have dropped off in recent weeks having lost four of their last six matches to seemingly rule them out of a shot at fourth, with the three remaining Champions League qualification spots between four teams – Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

With their awful run of form, West Brom are favourites for the drop, but with just 10 points separating second-bottom Stoke City and eighth-placed Leicester City, who will join them in the Championship next season is far from clear. Thankfully, we’ve ranked every Premier League club’s run-in from easiest to hardest to try to make those permutations a bit easier to comprehend.