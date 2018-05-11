Where are they now? Arsene Wenger's first Arsenal team, October 1996

It’s more than two decades since bespectacled Frenchman Arsene Wenger arrived in north London to become the first manager of Arsenal born outside the British Isles.

His maiden match in charge – against Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League – ended in a 2-0 victory, and Wenger went on to oversee one of the greatest periods in the club's history over the next decade. But what became of those who featured in his first ever game as Arsenal boss?