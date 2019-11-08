Where are they now? The Liverpool team for Raheem Sterling's first start (August 2012)

The 2012/13 campaign would prove to be Reina’s final one at Liverpool, having first joined the club in 2005. The Spaniard made 396 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Premier League Golden Glove on three occasions.

Loaned to Napoli in summer 2013, the goalkeeper moved to the Stadio San Paolo on a permanent basis following a season at Bayern Munich. Currently backing up Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan, the 37-year-old is nearing the end of his career.