Where are they now? Real Madrid's 1998 Champions League winners

The man who masterminded Madrid’s return to the summit of European football wasn’t a deep-thinking trailblazer like Pep Guardiola, nor a firebrand in the style of Alex Ferguson, but a quiet, unassuming man from Monchengladbach.

Heynckes was shown the door at the Santiago Bernabeu soon after their Champions League victory, though, with a fourth-place finish in La Liga leading to his harsh dismissal. He went on to coach Benfica, Athletic Club, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and is currently back at Bayern - with whom he won the Champions League in 2013 - until the end of the season.