Who'd be in a combined Tottenham and Liverpool team?

Liverpool conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League this season, down from 38 last term. Moreover, their final game of 2017/18 – the Champions League final against Real Madrid – featured two costly errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius, who may have been suffering from concussion but nevertheless proved throughout the campaign that he wasn’t of sufficient quality for a club chasing European glory.

Alisson isn’t the only reason for the Reds’ vast improvement at the back this time around, but his sharp reflexes and accurate distribution have been prominent since his debut in August. Hugo Lloris has shown signs of decline in the last couple of years, so he misses out to Liverpool’s Brazilian custodian.