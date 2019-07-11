Trending

Gerard Piqué News and Features

Date of birth: February 2, 1987
Instagram: @3gerardpique
Club(s): Manchester United, Real Zaragoza (loan), Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £5million

Has won almost all there is to win in the game, lifting Spain's domestic trophies on multiple occasions with Barcelona as well as being a Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup winner. The defender has also had success on the international stage, enjoying World Cup glory in 2010 before triumphing with Spain again at Euro 2012. Away from football, Pique - in a relationship with singer Shakira - helms an investment firm which has revamped tennis' Davis Cup as part of a multi-billion-dollar deal.

See more

Latest about Gerard Piqué

Gerard Pique News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique

Setien felt Barcelona deserved better after Copa del Rey defeat to Bilbao

By FourFourTwo Staff

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao

Valverde: Pique must keep his focus on football

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona

Barcelona
Gerard Pique

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique says changing El Clasico date was wrong decision

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has criticised the decision to move the date of his side’s El Clasico clash with Real Madrid to December.

Barcelona

Valverde accepts criticism after Barcelona held by Slavia Prague

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona

Barcelona
Neymar

Gerard Pique reveals how Barcelona players offered to help fund Neymar deal

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona Gerard Pique has revealed that Barcelona players were willing to alter their contracts to help the club sign Neymar over the summer.

Barcelona

Pique insists Barcelona are not worried by slow LaLiga start

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona

Barcelona
Best centre-backs defenders world

Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

Posted

Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet

Lists

I would be delighted with Neymar return – Pique

By FourFourTwo Staff

Barcelona

Barcelona
Juan Mata Real Madrid

12 youngsters who decided to leave big clubs early – and were much better off

Posted

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar Kristan Heneage looks at a dozen stars who discovered the grass really was greener after waving goobye to the big boys

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
123...789Next