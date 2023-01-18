Pips Don't Lie: Shakira caught Gerard Pique cheating when she found her jam had been eaten by another woman

Gerard Pique was caught cheating on Shakira when the Whenever, Wherever singer returned home from touring to discover that someone else had been eating her jam.

After the virality of Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy locking horns in the Wagatha Christie episode, ShowUSA (opens in new tab) has claimed that fellow wag Shakira reportedly caught her partner's hands in the jar because of a tell-tale sign: Pique is reportedly not a fan of the strawberry condiment.

The pair have since split up, with Pique retiring from professional football midseason. Shakira has since released music alluding to the affair, with further music videos featuring clues to her opening the fridge to find the evidence. The former Barcelona defender, meanwhile, has since responded to the 'diss track' from his ex, with the help of Sergio Aguero laughing. What on earth is going on?

El presi @3gerardpique acaba de llegar pic.twitter.com/o5ZFeiENafJanuary 15, 2023 See more

In the song, BZRP Music Sessions #53, Shakira has taken aim at World Cup winner Pique to announce, "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo; you traded a Rolex for a Casio," in reference to Pique's new girlfriend.

Pique, meanwhile, agreed a partnership between King's League – the competition for YouTube streamers and ex-players he now runs – and… Casio. He has also been seen showing off his new watch and claiming Casio products "last a lifetime", unlike his relationship with Shakira. Awkward.

While boasting about the deal on a live stream, ex-Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was seen to burst out laughing. Pique has taken the step, too, to buy a Renault Twingo car.

Pique is also the owner of Spanish second division football club FC Andorra, which he bought in December 2018.