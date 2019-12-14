Jorginho News and Features
Date of birth: December 20, 1991
Instagram: @jorginhofrello
Clubs: Verona, Sambonifacese, Napoli, Chelsea
Country: Italy
Signing fee: £50million
Born in Brazil, Jorginho moved to Italy when he was 15 and is a regular for the Azzurri. Earned a big-money switch to Chelsea after impressing at Napoli, where he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in a four-year spell.
The ball-playing midfielder scored a penalty on his Premier League debut against Huddersfield in August 2018, and was part of the Chelsea side that thumped Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League title in May 2019.
Jorginho explains why Chelsea fans were wrong about him from the start
The Italian speaks to FourFourTwo about his difficult first season at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea set for firesale as Frank Lampard considers getting rid of eight players - report
Jorginho urges Chelsea not to dwell on Bayern Munich defeat
Hector Bellerin score late leveller as 10-man Arsenal hold Chelsea
Abraham hopes Chelsea can play beautiful football to make Stamford Bridge ‘rock’
Hudson-Odoi nets first Premier League goal as Chelsea ease past Burnley
Jorginho says Chelsea players must take responsibility and not use youth as an excuse
