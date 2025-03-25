Arsenal star spent the international break in talks with another club: report

Arsenal could be preparing to lose a key leader this summer

Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season
Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season (Image credit: Getty Images)

An Arsenal star has spent the current March international break speaking to another club.

The Gunners - who return to Premier League action on April 1 against Fulham - have been decimated by injuries since the turn of the year, namely to key forwards Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

There is a growing consensus that Arsenal will spend big in the summer to help bring a new forward to the club, but that still means plenty of players are expected to leave. One in particular has already accelerated his attempts to find a new club.

Arsenal player spends March break talking to a potential new club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has often been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just the Champions League seemingly left for Arsenal to try and win - although a tough two-legged tie with Real Madrid awaits - plans are already been pushed through for next season.

Two players in particular are out of contract in 2025 and it now looks like both will leave the Emirates, with the funds saved reinvested in preparation for next season.

Arsenal defender Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is out of contract this summer at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to information via Sports Witness, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho spent the current international break in Brazil and spoke to club representatives from Flamengo, as they try to agree on a deal to sign him.

The Italy international and his partner travelled to see Rio de Janiero to help assess their options when it comes to a potential summer move. Flamengo would like to sign the veteran midfielder ahead of the Club World Cup later this year.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos told the English media he’ll hold talks with Arsenal and other interested parties from Brazil and Saudi Arabia after the season.

"Jorginho has returned to London," he exclusively told Daily Arsenal. "From April 15, I will begin talks with clubs in England, including Arsenal, as well as teams from Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil."

Jorginho of Arsenal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 12, 2025 in London, England.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Jorginho could be swayed by a move to Saudi Arabia but whether or not his family would like to live in the Middle East remains to be seen.

Despite the riches it brings, the 33-year-old could easily play at the top level in Europe for a few more seasons but may have to now be seen as a bit-part player, much like we have seen this season at the Emirates.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

Ranked! The 100 best Premier League players ever

Ranked! The 100 best Premier League players ever

