Arsenal star Jorginho agrees dramatic exit: report

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to leave the club, despite ending the transfer window as a Gunners player.

The window slammed shut at 11pm last night, with manager Mikel Arteta failing to bring in a single new face to his squad. After telling reporters over two weeks ago that the club were actively pursuing new additions, moves for Ollie Watkins and Mathys Tel stalled in the last few days of the window.

But though Arsenal chose not to bring in a new signing to bolster their ranks in the second half of the season, they may yet lose a key figure in Jorginho.

Jorginho has agreed his long-rumoured Arsenal exit

Mikel Arteta is losing a general of his midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorginho joined Arsenal two years ago during the January transfer window, leaving London rivals Chelsea for just £12 million, as per the BBC – a snip of the £57m it reportedly cost for him to move to Stamford Bridge, when he became the most expensive Italian player of all time.

In his time at the Emirates Stadium, the no.6 has been a valuable member of the squad, offering experience next to Declan Rice, undertaking his coaching badges and acting as a mentor for the younger players – even telling Arteta to bring Ethan Nwaneri on against West Ham United last year for just his second appearance in the Premier League.

Nwaneri has been a big leader for Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, the Metro are reporting that the Brazilian-born midfielder is to return to the country of his birth, with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a deal has been agreed with Flamengo.

The Brazilian giants explored a transfer during the January window, only for Arsenal to “close the door” – but the 33-year-old has now signed a pre-contract agreement with Big Mengo to move to Rio de Janeiro in the summer when his contract in N5 ends.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Flamengo are taking part in the 2025 Club World Cup and will hope to welcome Jorginho to their ranks before the tournament begins in the United States this June – – where a group stage draw pits them against Jorginho's former employers, Chelsea.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a move that is to be expected – especially with the expected arrival of Martin Zubimendi this summer – but don't be surprised if this isn't the last you've seen of Jorginho at Arsenal.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is expected to link up with Arsenal in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jorginho has been a fantastic servant to the Gunners in a short space of time and is clearly valued by Arteta for his presence off the field. It would be no surprise if the Italy international were to be offered a coaching role at the club's London Colney setup when the time finally comes for him to hang up his boots.

Arsenal travel away to Newcastle United this week in League Cup action, as the second legs of the semi-finals commence.