Jorginho may have played his final Arsenal game - as major transfer bombshell drops: report

Arsenal star Jorginho may be about to leave the club on a free transfer, with the Gunners pressing ahead with major January business.

Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed, “We are on it”, as relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Gabriel Jesus the latest to be struck down by injury, with a suspected anterior cruciate ligament tear.

But along with a new forward, Arsenal are about to add numbers in midfield. This could see Jorginho depart the club for free this month in a shock departure.

Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi, with Jorginho potentially leaving this month, as a result

Martin Zubimendi has agreed to move to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Mail journalist, Sami Mokbel, Arsenal have agreed terms with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi to join at the end of the season.

A long-term target for the North Londoners, Zubimendi spurned advances from Liverpool last summer and was believed to be a target for Manchester City to replace the ACL-stricken Rodri. The signing is quite the coup for manager Mikel Arteta – but does present a dilemma, as Jorginho has offers on the table.

Mikel Arteta may lose Jorginho this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte says that Flamengo have opened a dialogue with Arsenal over signing the 33-year-old and are keen to bring him back to South America this month.

The Brazil-born midfield regista only moved to Europe at 15 years old but has a three-year contract offer from the Rubro-Negro, which hinges on the Gunners letting the playe leave for free, according to Tuesday’s edition of Brazilian newspaper O Dia, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Arsenal essentially have the option to thank the player for his services by granting him this transfer and waiving a fee – which they won't get anyway, when his contract expires over the summer. But as they enter a potential title run-in, they could lose a key midfielder.

FourFourTwo understands that the club would prefer to keep Jorginho as an option at No.6 alongside the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino.

Jorginho has been hugely influential at Arsenal since joining from Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, this exit will depend on player power and Jorginho's own desire to remain at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the season. The midfielder – who is the second-most expensive Italian player of all-time – has been undertaking coaching badges at London Colney and could well be a part of Arteta's plans to integrate him into the backroom staff once he retires.

Jorginho is worth just €10 million, according to Transermarkt. Arsenal take on Tottenham in the North London Derby this week, as Premier League action returns.