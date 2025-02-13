Arsenal pushing for 'delusional' transfer, following Kai Havertz blow: report

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are in the midst of an attacking injury crisis

Arsenal’s January recruitment has been under increasing scrutiny as a result of a growing injury crisis in attacking areas, but the club’s transfer focus has already moved on to the summer window.

The Gunners have lost Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to injuries, while Gabriel Jesus and now Kai Havertz are expected to miss the rest of the season. Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge hasn’t yet been derailed but Mikel Arteta will need to find an attacking fix to keep them on track.

As the attention shifts to summer targets, a previously linked player has re-emerged as a possible Arsenal signing ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal linked with in-form Serie A star

Kai Havertz is Arsenal's latest injury casualty (Image credit: Alamy)

According to reporting by JuveLive, Arteta remains an admirer of Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli and is keen to take him to North London in the summer for a fee of €25 million.

Italian international Locatelli was linked with Arsenal before moving to Juventus from Sassuolo, initially on loan, in 2021. The former AC Milan youngster has been capped 30 times by Italy and has impressed for Juve this season.

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old is among Europe’s most reliable midfield all-rounders, ranking in the top ten players in the so-called Big Five leagues for progressive passes and passes into the final third, as well as in the top ten in Serie A for tackles won and third for blocks.

He’s started 21 times in Serie A this season under Thiago Motta, ranked at number 19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, and has featured in eight of Juve’s Champions League fixtures.

Locatelli’s contract was extended in November 2023 and runs for another three and a half years. The Premier League might be a draw and Juventus are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the midfield man.

While Sport Witness describes the €25m figure as ‘delusional’, JuveLive reports that financial considerations will play a part and “faced with a convincing proposal, Juventus will not oppose his departure.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Motta can call upon Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie among his midfield alternatives, though none is a direct replacement should Juventus decide to sell Locatelli.

Arsenal have Declan Rice, Jorginho and Thomas Partey to choose from along with a number of more attack-minded midfield players, but will be expected to compete on four fronts again next season.

Arteta is facing the consequences of Havertz’s loss and a lack of depth at centre forward this season. The Gunners’ recruitment team will be looking to make sure they don’t fall short in other departments after the summer transfer window.

Arsenal take on Leicester City on Saturday as Premier League action returns this weekend.