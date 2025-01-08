Arsenal have 'doubts' over TWO players, as big rebuild beckons: report

Arsenal are preparing for two of their most important players to leave, with a completely new midfield on the horizon for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have had a tumultuous season thus far with injury problems affecting their title challenge. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White have all missed swathes of the season, as Arteta looks to find consistency with an ever-changing cast.

The frontline and the backline have both been depleted for much of the campaign – but though the midfield has remained relatively constant, Arsenal may be about to make big changes there.

Arsenal are looking to rejuvenate the team in the centre of the park

Jorginho is now 33 and heading into his final few months at the club (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal have several world-class options in midfield at current. Club captain Martin Odegaard is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – while Declan Rice has been a huge hit since becoming Arsenal's record signing in 2023.

The pair are two are the first names on the team sheet for Arteta, with another one of four players often complementing these two as either a No.6 or No.8, depending on Rice's role.

Declan Rice is Arsenal's record signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino are the two more advanced options, Arsenal have two more conservative midfielders reaching the end of their current contracts, in Jorginho (33 years old) and Thomas Partey (30). Both will be free agents over the summer and according to TEAMtalk, there are “lingering doubts” over offering either an extension.

Arteta has claimed that he doesn't want to renew these contracts right now – with Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham linked for a role in the summer by FootballTransfers.

“I don’t want to start to have these conversations now, I want to have these conversations much later because the focus has to be on what we have to do in the season,” said Arteta (via The Evening Standard). “They can understand the intentions and then we can see what we can do.

“But it’s two players that I am very, very happy with. They are such a value in the squad. And I want to keep them as well with the right mind frame, because the most important part of the season is coming now.”

Mikel Merino has divided opinion so far (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, however, it may not be as simple as Arteta wanting to keep both. Partey has had his injury problems, while the need for long-term options may see the Gunners enter the transfer market, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi potentially available.

Arsenal take on Newcastle United tonight in League Cup action, as the semi-finals begin.