Kalidou Koulibaly News and Features

Date of birth: June 20, 1991
Instagram: @kkoulibaly26
Club(s): Metz, Genk, Napoli
Country: Senegal
Signing fee: £6.5 million
Began his career with Metz before moving to Belgium with Genk, where he won the Belgian Cup in his first season with the club. Switched to Napoli in 2014 and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana. Was eligible for both France and Senegal and, after playing for the French Under-20 team, made his senior debut for the latter in 2015. Has since represented his nation in both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.
Manchester United identify Kalidou Koulibaly as their primary transfer target - report
Manchester United Manchester United are reportedly preparing to go all out for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer.
Barcelona could lose top spot ahead of El Clasico after Sociedad draw
Ancelotti believes Napoli can bounce back with positive result against Atalanta
Martusciello praises Juventus’ spirit following last-gasp win over Napoli
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thriller
Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet
