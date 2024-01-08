Senegal AFCON 2023 squad: Aliou Cisse's full team

The Senegal AFCON 2023 squad is out ahead of this year's tournament.

Senegal made history by claiming their first AFCON title two years ago. The final against Egypt went all the way to penalties, with star player Sadio Mane converting the decisive kick.

Following their success in Cameroon last time out, the Lions of Teranga are considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. Captained by Kalidou Koulibaly, they also boast the likes of Edouard Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson.

Aliou Cisse talking to Sadio Mane as Senegal face Brazil in a friendly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manager Aliou Cisse has been in charge since March 2015 and gained plenty of international experience as a player too. He captained Senegal during their World Cup debut as they shocked reigning champions France in the opening match and went on to reach the quarter-finals.

Cisse played for Birmingham City and Portsmouth during his career. His squad features six current Premier League players, including Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Mate Sarr and Nottingham Forest duo Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Drawn in Group C, Senegal face Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia for a place in the knockout rounds. They are expected to progress to the latter stages of the tournament with relative ease but will have to be wary of any surprises along the way.

Although much of their hope still rests on the irrepressible Mane, who has 40 goals in 101 caps, relative newcomers like Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye and Abdallah Sima will hope to shoulder some of the team's attacking burden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Senegal AFCON 2023 squad

Senegal AFCON 2023 squad: The final 27-man team

GK: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli)

GK: Mory Diaw (Clermont)

GK: Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough)

DF: Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

DF: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

DF: Abdou Diallo (Al-Arabi)

DF: Formose Mendy (Lorient)

DF: Abdoulaye Ndiaye (Troyes)

DF: Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest)

DF: Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa)

DF: Fode Ballo-Toure (Fulham)

DF: Ismail Jakobs (Monaco)

MF: Lamine Camara (Metz)

MF: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Krepin Diatta (Monaco)

MF: Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Pape Gueye (Marseille)

MF: Nampalys Mendy (Lens)

MF: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

MF: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)

FW: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

FW: Abdallah Sima (Rangers)

FW: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana)

FW: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr)

FW: Habib Diallo (Al-Shabab)

FW: Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille)

FW: Ismaila Sarr (Marseille)

Senegal top scorers

Here are Senegal's AFCON top scorers so far:

Senegal yellow cards

Here are all of the Senegal players to receive a yellow card at AFCON so far:

Senegal manager

Who is Senegal's manager for AFCON 2023?

Aliou Cisse has led the Lions of Teranga for almost nine years now. A popular and respected figure for his achievements with the national team as a player, he's gone on to prove himself as a capable manager, leading Senegal to victory at the last AFCON. His safety-first approach has occasionally been criticised but it's hard to argue with the results.

Senegal star player

Who is Senegal's best player?

(Image credit: Getty)

Sadio Mane remains the focal point of the Senegal team with his energy, directness and devastating quality. He was deservedly named best player at the last AFCON as he inspired his nation to glory. Despite an indifferent spell at Bayern Munich, and his subsequent move to Saudi Arabia, he is still hungry for success.

How many players are Senegal allowed to take to AFCON 2023?

Managers are allowed to call up f 27 players for this tournament. The last AFCON saw 28-man squads used to allow teams to deal with any COVID-19 cases. Prior to that, 23-man squads had been the norm.