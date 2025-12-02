Senegal World Cup 2026 squad: Pape Thiaw's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Senegal World Cup 2026 squad is coming together ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal went unbeaten in qualification for the 2026 World Cup, meaning they will be playing their third consecutive World Cup – and they even beat England over the summer.

The tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States likely represents the last for their 'golden generation' with several high-profile stars unlikely to be at the required level in 2030.

Of those high profile stars at the top sits Sadio Mane, who now plays in Saudi Arabia alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr, is likely to be faded out following the conclusion of the tournament, by which time he'll be 34.

During his time with the national team they have reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations twice, winning it once in 2022, the only time the nation has ever won it. Of course ,he didn't do it alone. Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, both who play in Saudi Arabia will also be approaching the back end of their careers, making this tournament all the more important.

It's not all doom and gloom however, with a crop of exciting talent bursting onto the scene in recent years. Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, Everton's Iliman Ndiaye and Bayern Munich's Nicolas Jackson are all under-25 and provide a refreshing touch out youth to the squad.

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr and West Ham full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf are two more Premier League representatives who may have a big impact on the Senegal national team's chances in America next summer.

Squad

Senegal World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Yehvann Diouf (Nice)

GK: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli)

GK: Mory Diaw (Le Havre)

DF: Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg)

DF: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

DF: Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa)

DF: Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray)

DF: Ilay Camara (Anderlecht)

DF: Moussa Niakhate (Lyon)

DF: Antoine Mendy (Nice)

DF: El Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham United)

MF: Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

MF: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

MF: Lamine Camara (Monaco)

MF: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Rassoul Ndiaye (Le Havre)

MF: Pape Gueye (Villarreal)

FW: Boulaye Dia (Lazio)

FW: Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr)

FW: Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich)

FW: Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor)

FW: Iliman Ndiaye (Everton)

FW: Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace)

FW: Cheikh Sabaly (Metz)

FW: Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Habib Diallo (Metz)

FW: Assane Diao (Como)

Fixtures and results

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 30: Benin vs Senegal, Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 27: Senegal vs DR Congo, Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco

African Cup of Nations 2025 – December 23: Senegal vs Botswana, Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier, Morocco

November 15: Brazil 2-0 Senegal, Emirates Stadium, London, England

October 14: Senegal 4–0 Mauritania, Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, Dakar, Senegal

October 10: South Sudan 0–5 Senegal, Juba Stadium, Juba, South Sudan

September 9: DR Congo 2–3 Senegal, Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa, DR Congo

September 5: Senegal 2–0 Sudan, Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, Diamniadio, Senegal

June 10: England 1–3 Senegal, City Ground, Nottingham, England

June 6: Republic of Ireland 1–1 Senegal, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

March 25: Senegal 2–0 Togo, Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, Dakar, Senegal

March 22: Sudan 0–0 Senegal, Benina Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi, Libya

Manager

Who is Senegal's manager?

Pape Thiaw has an exceptional record as Senegal manager.

He's been in charge since December 2024, and has taken charge of 13 games. They have won 10 of those games and drawn just twice, scoring 28 goals and conceding just four, including a win over England in June – with last month's loss at the Emirates Stadium to Brazil the only blot on his record.

He took charge of Senegal in the African Nations Championship in 2022, a competition where only players from their national leagues can compete. They the tournament, beating hosts Algeria in the final.

Star player

Who is Senegal's star player?

Sadio Mane for Senegal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadio Mane is a name very familiar to Premier League fans. The 33-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career and the 2026 World Cup is most likely the last dance for him at International level.

Mane is ranked at no.6 FourFourTwo's list of the best African footballers ever, and at no.72 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time. During his time at Liverpool he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Alongside other veterans Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, who are both also likely to be looking at the end of their international careers, the World Cup in north America provides the perfect platform to cement their legacy.