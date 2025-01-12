‘I spoke to the other Chelsea guys at the time – everyone thought we came to Saudi just for vacation, but we’re here to work for the club. There’s pressure’: Former Blues star discusses swapping the Premier League for Al Hilal
Chelsea lost three players to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, and the trio are attempting to improve the standards even more in the Middle East
Chelsea sold three of their players to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023, with N'Golo Kane, Eduoard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly all swapping the Premier League for Saudi Arabia.
Kouliably highlights that the former Chelsea trio discussed their respective moves with each other during that period, with the centre-back opting to join Al Hilal, Mendy signing for Al Ahli and Kante moving to Al Ittihad.
But while Koulibaly suggests the outside perception is that they're there simply to pick up a lucrative paycheck and relax while enjoying their football, the Senegal international highlights how that's far from the truth.
Chelsea trio discussed Saudi move together in 2023
“We spoke to each other at the time,” Koulibaly tells FFT. “We were some of the first players to come over here after Cristiano Ronaldo, and we didn’t know where we were coming.
"Everyone was a little afraid to come out here. But today we’re really happy to be here. The Saudi people give you a very big welcome; they invite you to eat at their place even if they don’t know you. For my religion, too [Koulibaly is a Muslim], it was a good choice for me and my family.
“We’re part of a project to grow Saudi football, and the level is increasing. Last season, it felt amazing to win my first ever league title – I tried with Napoli but missed out three or four times. Everyone thought we came to Saudi Arabia just for vacation, but we are here to work for the club. There’s pressure at Al Hilal, as they’re used to winning.”
Al Hilal, 2021 Asian Champions League winners, will play at next year’s 32-team Club World Cup. Having won the Saudi Pro League last season, and with players such as Neymar, Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo, Renan Lodi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic within their side, there's certainly expectation for them to perform.
A good performance there could boost the Saudi Pro League’s credibility, too. Drawn in a group containing Real Madrid, Mexican champions Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg, there's certainly potential for progression.
“I think we can do well,” Koulibaly adds.
