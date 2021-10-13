11 potential signings Newcastle could make in January

Mike Ashley is gone and Saudi Arabia are now in charge. If the news feels a little Football Managery, then just wait until you hear who the Toon are linked with in the transfer market.

Like something from the beloved computer game, the new manager (whoever it may be) is about to be handed a war chest in order to target the world’s biggest names. Each of the following stars has been linked with a move to Newcastle in recent days.

GK: Dean Henderson

Potential cost: £40m

The Manchester United stopper is considered one of the finest prospects in English football and has already excelled in the Premier League for his parent club and out on loan at Sheffield United in the 2019/20 season.

However, he is reportedly frustrated over his lack of minutes, finding himself behind David De Gea in the pecking order. Newcastle, despite possessing a decent goalkeeper in Karl Darlow, are said to be interested in plucking the potential future England no.1 away in January.

CB: James Tarkowski

Potential cost: £25m

The Englishman has been a rock for Burnley since joining the midlands club from Brentford in 2016. The towering centre back is said to want a new challenge and has less than a year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, which considerably brings potential transfer costs down.

Newcastle fans have already made their voices heard and Tarkowski is high on the wishlist of a team who have defended with slapstick incompetence for several seasons straight. Expect the Toon to test Sean Dyche’s hand in January.

CB: Eric Bailly

Potential cost: £30m

The pacy Manchester United defender was highly regarded in his first season at Old Trafford but appears to have lost his way. Now behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindlof in the Old Trafford pecking order, he might want to get a fresh start elsewhere. He would provide Premier League experience and aggression.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly

Potential cost: £45m

The Napoli defender has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, though this is the first time Newcastle have reportedly been in for him. At 30, Koulibaly would represent a world class acquisition in his prime years, and would bring leadership and aerial threat to a side which has struggled on both fronts in the past.

With two years left on his deal in Italy, he wouldn’t come cheap, but that might not be a problem for a club looking to make a statement signing.

DM: Franck Kessie

Potential cost: £30m

The hardworking midfielder is being monitored by a number of top European clubs after excelling for Milan last season. The Ivory Coast ball-winner would be a massive coup for Newcastle, as they seek to challenge for silverware over the coming years, At 24, he still has room to improve.

CM: Donny van De Beek

Potential cost: £25m

Another Manchester United player who has struggled to break into the team since the beginning of last season. Van de Beek is said to be desperate for more game time but can’t seem to find a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI. He was on the verge of a loan move to Everton in August only for the deal to collapse. Could Newcastle offer the Dutchman a way out?

RM: Gareth Bale

Potential cost: £15m

After boasting an impressive goals to games ratio while on loan at Spurs last campaign, the Welshman has found himself back on Real Madrid’s bench this term. The winger has proved he still knows where the goal is and Newcastle have been crying out for a gunslinger in recent seasons. He wouldn't come cheap, and injury problems persist, but what a statement of intent this would be.

LM: Philippe Coutinho

Potential cost: £40m

The Brazilian has never really looked happy since ditching the Premier League for La Liga three years ago. The man bought as the long term replacement for Andres Iniesta at Barcelona has struggled with form, fitness and game time under a conveyor belt of managers, and even went on loan to Bayern for a year. Newcastle fans would be more than happy to see the little creator return to England on a long term deal.

AM: Jesse Lingard

Potential cost: £30m

After tearing up the Premier League for West Ham in the dying months of last season, Lingard finds himself back on the bench at Old Trafford this year. The England international retains a remarkable knack for scoring goals and provides energy and a big dressing room influence. A fresh start would be suitable for everyone and he could thrive in black and white.

ST: Anthony Martial

Potential cost: £45m

After such a promising start to life at Old Trafford, patience is wearing thin with Anthony Martial. The Frenchman scored against Everton recently but feels increasingly a bit part player in a front line filled with genuine world class options. At 25, the forward should be entering his prime years now, but may need a fresh start to realise his potential. He would be given the game time to thrive at Newcastle.

ST: Alexandre Lacazette

Potential cost: £20m

Another player who has frustrated at a Europe-chasing club. Lacazette is obviously talented, with all the tools to be an unstoppable force at the top level. Yet, for too long, he has followed sensational displays with mediocre ones at Arsenal. Would a team geared around his skillset – as he had it at Lyon – be a better fit?

