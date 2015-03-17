Koke News and Features

Date of birth: January 8, 1992

Instagram: @koke6

Club(s): Atletico Madrid

Country: Spain

Signing fee: Academy product

As captain for Atletico, he has been the creative force at the heart of the team's midfield for 10 years. His range of passing has seen him compared to Barcelona great Xavi. Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in his career, has stayed loyal to his hometown club, with whom he has won the league, cup and two Europa Leagues, as well as twice being a Champions League runner-up.