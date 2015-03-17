Koke News and Features
Date of birth: January 8, 1992
Instagram: @koke6
Club(s): Atletico Madrid
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Academy product
As captain for Atletico, he has been the creative force at the heart of the team's midfield for 10 years. His range of passing has seen him compared to Barcelona great Xavi. Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in his career, has stayed loyal to his hometown club, with whom he has won the league, cup and two Europa Leagues, as well as twice being a Champions League runner-up.
