Koke News and Features

Date of birth: January 8, 1992
Instagram: @koke6
Club(s): Atletico Madrid
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Academy product

As captain for Atletico, he has been the creative force at the heart of the team's midfield for 10 years. His range of passing has seen him compared to Barcelona great Xavi. Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in his career, has stayed loyal to his hometown club, with whom he has won the league, cup and two Europa Leagues, as well as twice being a Champions League runner-up.

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Koke

Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid character after Super Cup fightback

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atletico and Real share spoils in Madrid derby stalemate

By FourFourTwo Staff

FourFourTwo's 100 Best Football Players in the World 2017: 80-71

By Charlie Carmichael

FFT100 From a veteran of the Old Lady rearguard to a Swede upstart who's taken 2017 by storm, our next batch of talent has an eclectic mixture of fresh and familiar faces

3 ways Atletico can dominate Real Madrid in the Champions League final

By Michael Cox

Atlético Madrid Michael Cox dusts off his microscope to discover the ways Diego Simeone can expose Atleti's city rivals in Saturday's showcase...

Why Atletico Madrid have what it takes to be kings of Spain again

By Joe Brewin

Atlético Madrid Despite Diego Simeone's regular protestations to the contrary, Jeremy Lim explains why Los Colchoneros are good enough to lift the La Liga title this term...

Meet the candidates vying to take the Spain baton from Xavi

Posted

Xavi Barcelona's midfielder linchpin for 15 years is set to leave the Camp Nou for Al Sadd at the end of this season, but Lee Roden says it's the national team that will need to hold auditions for his long-term replacement...

Koke: How to be a midfield maestro

By Andrew Murray

Koke Weave between the lines and supply killer passes for the strikers, with advice from Atletico Madrid’s assist king

Simeone: Koke key to unlocking Bayer defence

By FourFourTwo Staff

Koke Diego Simeone hailed Koke's influence on Atletico Madrid's midfield setup, ahead of their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

