10 young talents who could make a big impression in the Premier League in 2021

The Premier League is awash with stars but there are always more young talents knocking on the door.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players that could make a big impression in 2021.

Amad Diallo (Manchester United)

A photo posted by on

The 18-year-old is set to arrive at Old Trafford in January from Atalanta in deal worth up to 41 million euros (£36.3million) – a pretty penny reflecting his potential. The fleet-footed winger is one of the most exciting talents in Italy.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Eberechi Eze has shown flashes of his undoubted quality at Crystal Palace (Rui Vieira/PA)

After lighting up the Championship with QPR last season, the 22-year-old has made a promising start to life in the Premier League. Expect Eze to quickly build on his goal and two assists in 14 top-flight appearances.

Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace)

The full-back impressed during his breakthrough season at West Brom before moving onto Selhurst Park in the summer. Injuries have so far prevented the 20-year-old making his debut but big things are expected of him.

Wesley Fofana (Leicester)

Leicester made Wesley Fofana a key target in the summer (Michael Regan/PA)

The pre-season talk was about William Saliba at Arsenal, but it his defensive team-mate at St Etienne last term that has shone in England. Fofana, 20, has looked assured in the Foxes’ backline and is already improving.

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

A photo posted by on

The flying full-back left Chelsea, having just made his first-team debut, for Brighton last January in a £3million deal that quickly looked a steal. Defensively assured and brilliant going forwards, the 20-year-old has a big future.

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Curtis Jones came through the youth set-up at Liverpool (Peter Powell/PA)

The 19-year-old is an old head on young shoulders, displaying maturity that complements impressive midfield work for his hometown club. Jones has enjoyed some big moments for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will lean on him more in 2021.

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

A photo posted by on

A relative unknown when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019, the forward saw an exciting start detailed by injury. But the 19-year-old is back fit and proving an important option within Mikel Arteta’s armoury.

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Emile Smith Rowe is seeing increasing minutes at Arsenal (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Having spent time on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield, the 20-year-old finally looks ready to make an impact in north London. It is early days for the attacking midfielder but the academy graduate is highly thought of at Arsenal.

Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

🔜 Getting closer— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 4, 2020

While the 21-year-old defender has yet to establish himself at St Mary’s, the summer signing from Valladolid remains tipped for big things. Patience has been required after injury but Salisu will soon surely make strides.

Fabio Silva (Wolves)

A photo posted by on

When you become a club-record signing at the age of 18, there comes pressure. Silva has yet to justify the 40m euros (£37m) price tag but the talented teenager will continue to get a chance to hone his game under compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo.