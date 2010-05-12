10/1 on Murphy or Duff to score first

FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power are offering 10/1 on the first goal being scored by the Cottagers' set-piece specialist Danny Murphy or wing wizard Damien Duff.

And there's even a money-back offer – if Atletico Madrid's Diego Forlan scores the last goal, Paddy Power will refund all losing 1st/last goalscorer, correct score and scorecast bets on the Europa League final.

Click here and get a free £20 bet

The Spaniards are the bookies' odds-on favourites at 4/7 to lift the cup at any time, including after extra time and/or penalties. Fulham are 11/8 at any time, and a generous 23/10 to win within 90 minutes.

AFTER 90 MINUTES

6/5 Atletico Madrid Win

23/10 Draw

23/10 Fulham win

