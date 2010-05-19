1966 exhibition in Camden

We're less pleased to note that, due to a production gremlin, we gave you the wrong address for the exhibition which brings them into the public domain.

The unseen photos, which include on-pitch action but also plenty of behind-the-scenes shots, are from the Mirrorpix archive and form part of a huge exhibition being held at the Proud Galleries in Camden – NOT, as printed in the magazine, on Buckingham Street, London WC2N.

The Proud Galleries are in fact at The Horse Hospital, Stables Market, Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AH. The exhibition is open to the public from June 9 to July 18, seven days a week from 11am to 5.20pm. And it's free to get in.

GALLERYSee more from 1966: The Glory Days



COMPETITIONWin a pair of VIP tickets to the exclusive launch party

Picture above (c) Mirrorpix