2010 World Cup my biggest disappointment - Capello

Fabio Capello has described the manner of England's World Cup exit in 2010 as the biggest disappointment of his distinguished managerial career.

The Italian was the man in charge of the Three Lions as they were dumped out of the second round of the tournament in South Africa following a 4-1 defeat to Germany.

However, it could have been a different story for England as officials failed to award a goal to Frank Lampard with the score at 2-1 despite the ball clearly crossing the line.

The incident is one of the factors that led to the introduction of goalline technology, but it is a decision that still rankles with Capello.

"As a coach, the biggest disappointment was with England in 2010, when Frank Lampard's goal wasn’t given," the 69-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"That disappointment brought about a change in technology."

Capello also spoke of another occasion when he felt the football God's were against him, detailing a match some 40 years earlier during his playing days at Roma.

"At Roma, we didn't make the Cup Winners' Cup final in 1970 due to a stupid rule," he said.

"In the return leg we scored an equaliser in extra time, but it wasn't worth two because that only applied to normal time.

"We finished level after the replay and were eliminated on a coin flip."