2016 Copa America Centenario draw TV channel, time, date, online streaming

The 2016 Copa America Centenario field is set. We know where some of the top teams will be playing. But it's almost time to find out all the details about this summer's tournament.

The draw will take place Sunday, February 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Fans in the United States can watch the draw live on Univision or FS2. Fans who have access to Univision but want to stream the draw online can stream the network here.

You also can stay on Goal for all the news, reaction and analysis you need Sunday. We've also run down all the teams that will be participating in the tournament.