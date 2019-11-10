5 things we learned from this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership matches

Celtic remain top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after a comfortable 2-0 win over Motherwell at Parkhead.

The Hoops have scored one goal more than Rangers, who won by the same scoreline at Livingston, as the battle at the top between the Old Firm intensifies.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned over the weekend.

Celtic end a great week still on top

The Parkhead club won on Italian soil for the first time with a 2-1 Europa League victory over Lazio in Rome on Thursday night.

Returning to domestic duties French striker Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a cool finish.

Well defender Richard Tait put through his own goal in the 54th minute to leave the home side ahead of their Old Firm rivals by the narrowest of margins.

Rangers handled the challenge of Livingston

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game at Livingston with Borna Barisic (right)

Steven Gerrard’s men – and defender Filip Helander in particular – struggled at the Tony Macaroni Arena in September before sealing a narrow Betfred Cup win.

But the Swede enjoyed a far more comfortable afternoon in West Lothian as Rangers secured a 2-0 victory.

The opener came from Joe Aribo, who suffered 20 stitches in a head wound the last time he was at Livingston.

Christian Doidge can find the net

Paul Heckingbottom might have felt even more sick when he saw the goalscorers after Hibernian romped

to a 4-1 victory at St Johnstone days after he was sacked as head coach.

Heckingbottom had been under pressure after his summer signings failed to hit the ground running, especially Doidge, his most expensive acquisition, who did not score in his first nine league games.

The striker’s hat-trick in Perth came too late to save the man who signed him.

Hearts are back to winning ways at Tynecastle

It was a similar story across Edinburgh as Hearts sealed their first home win since March as they beat St Mirren 5-2 in their first league game since Craig Levein was sacked.

Levein had Hearts flying high at the top of the table until Steven Naismith picked up a knee injury in October last year and the Scotland forward’s return after a series of fitness problems came just too late for Levein after he netted the opener at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen hit form

Aberdeen came from behind at the Global Energy Stadium to beat Ross County 3-1 and secure three consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership wins for the first time this season.

The Staggies struck first when Josh Mullin sent goalkeeper Joe Lewis the wrong way with a penalty.

However, Derek McInnes’s side hit back with Niall McGinn levelling five minutes later before Ryan Hedges and Andrew Considine struck in the second half for three welcome points and confirmation of an upturn in fortunes.